'Kids living a medieval Taliban life’ says NCPCR after surprise inspection of Bengaluru orphanage

BENGALURU: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) undertook a surprise inspection of an alleged illegally run orphanage 'Darul Uloom Sayyadiya Yatim Khana' at RT Nagar Post, Bengaluru.

The inspection revealed that about 200 children were kept in sub-standard conditions and did not have access to basic facilities such as beds, recreational activities, TV or allowed to visit a playground.

The report also claimed that only Islamic religious education was given to the students and none were sent to a proper educational institute, however, the orphanage authorities have dismissed the claims calling them false.

The inspection was undertaken on November 19 by the NCPCR team along with the Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo. In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, of Karnataka, the Commission pointed out the lacklustre in running the unregistered orphanage and demanded immediate action under the Juvenile Justice(JJ) (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

A copy was also marked to Dayananda KA, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate to register an FIR on the matter.

Talking about the matter on platform X, Kanoongo said, “These children are living a medieval Taliban life, this life is not written for them in the Constitution. Small children are very innocent and so scared that when they see the Maulvi coming, they all stand still closing their eyes. They wake up at 3:30 am to study in Madrasa.”

He added that children have only short breaks for reading namaz during the day and otherwise are engaged in training in Islamic education.

According to the official letter accessed by TNIE, the notice read that “The orphanage is not fulfilling the infrastructural requirements for accommodating such a large number of students. There were 5 rooms of approximately 100 square feet and each room had 4 bunk beds for 8 children and 16 children slept on four bunk beds placed in the corridor. Around 150 children sleep in two big halls used for daily prayers.” It went on to add that none of these went to schools violating their Right to Education (RTE).

The NCPCR Chairperson also claimed that these children stay in the mosque only. “It has come to light that this orphanage, which has property worth crores of rupees, has a separate building in which a school is running but these children are not allowed to go there,” he added. The letter dated November 20 also added that no recreational facilities such as play material or TV were available in the orphanage.

Meanwhile, the teachers and authorities speaking to the media said that the NCPCR team visited the orphanage and appreciated them for their good work. They also defended that all children have Science, Maths and Kannada education and also have books for the same.

K Naganna Gowda, Chairman, of Karnataka’s CPCR said that in the last week over 15 surprise visits have taken place and are still ongoing and several notices and suggestions have been issued to orphanages. He added that the complaints are registered by Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) established all over the country.

