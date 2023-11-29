Home Cities Bengaluru

 Actor Shivarajkumar, DKS call on ailing actress Leelavathi in Bengaluru

Actor Shivarajkumar said Leelavathi has the strength to endure pain even at this age. It is painful to see her in this state, he said, comforting Leelavathi’s actor son Vinod Raj.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Shivarajkumar and DyCM DK Shivakumar were among the dignitaries who visited ailing actress Leelavathi at her house in Soladevanahalli near Nelamangala on Tuesday. Leelavathi is suffering from age-related ailments. Shivarajkumar, who met Leelavathi along with his wife Geetha, told reporters that the veteran actress could identify him.

She has the strength to endure pain even at this age. It is painful to see her in this state, he said, comforting Leelavathi’s actor son Vinod Raj. Shivakumar said paying heed to Leelavathi’s request, he had come to inaugurate Dr Leelavathi Veterinary Hospital.

“Leelavathi only earned name and fame, but not money in the film industry. Without getting any financial help or CSR fund, she managed to build the hospital,” Shivakumar said. The government is contemplating providing pension to co-artistes and technicians who work behind the screen. “Through the KFCC, Leelavathi had requested the government to give pension to them,” Shivakumar said, adding that he will take it up with the chief minister soon.

