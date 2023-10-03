Taxing move: Govt ban carpooling in Bengaluru

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even after a recent traffic pile-up leading the city to become a point of conversation, the government has banned carpooling in Bengaluru, a decision that has not gone down well with many.

I used to carpool through an app, usually on my way back from the airport. That way I got company while driving back to the city. Moreover, the way the traffic scene is going, I feel the Hebbal flyover can do without one more car. We recently saw a really bad traffic jam where Bengaluru’s roads were choked. Carpooling is a simple way to reduce vehicles on the road.

— Rohith Sarcar, photographer

Carpooling comes with conveniences, like taking rides with people in and around your office. There is also surge pricing based on the timing, cancellations, etc. So carpooling in such cases will help.

— Priyanka Pani, software engineer

My office used to be quite far from home, approximately 21km. At that point, I heard about a carpooling app from one of my friends and thought of giving it a try. It is a great way of commuting in a city like Bengaluru where traffic is a big concern. Because of this, we can limit carbon emissions and do our bit for the environment. I don’t understand how this ban is going to help the common man.

— Sudhanshu K Ojha, techie

I don’t understand how this decision works towards reducing traffic on the road. In tech parks, it is so difficult to find a cab or auto during peak hours. With this ban, we are now forced to drive to the office. How is it a positive move? On days when taxi drivers are on strike, these carpooling apps come in handy.

— Shubhra Singh, IT professional

I would not personally opt for carpooling for safety reasons. It would be better if it was organised at a community level rather than through apps with strangers. I feel if the government is banning carpooling, it should provide better and more frequent public transport. But I would prefer individual transport over hitching a ride with a stranger.

— Apoorva Amaresh, actor

