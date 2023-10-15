Rapido driver booked for sexually harassing college student in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old degree student of a private university in CBD, was recently allegedly sexually harassed by a Rapido bike taxi driver. The incident is said to have taken place on the evening of September 30, when she had booked a Rapido bike to her cousin’s place on Brigade Road.

“The accused identified as Ajas Ahmed has been booked for sexual harassment, and is yet to be arrested.” said an officer part of the investigation.

“The driver abruptly stopped the vehicle at one of the signals and my leg was hit by something, so I requested him to reduce the speed. He touched my foot in response. Initially, I thought that he must have touched it out of concern. Later, he came to a stop near Langford Road, touched my thighs, and asked for my name. I was too frightened to reply.

He then took me on a longer route and left me at Residency Road, which was not my intended drop-off point, but I got down as I was scared. When I asked for his Rapido QR Code, he forced me to pay him via a different app so he could get my name. I had to walk to my brother’s place on Brigade Road,” the victim said.

“I informed my brother about the incident. Since I had the driver’s number from the Google Pay transaction, my brother called him,” the victim added.

The victim and her brother filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police and contacted Rapido Bike Services as well. The driver has been reportedly suspended. The Cubbon Park police have transferred the case to Ashoknagar police. The victim, a native of Patna, Bihar is residing at a PG in Shantinagar since Feb 2022.

