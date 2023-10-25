Dog bites woman, pet owners set fire to her vehicles in Bengaluru

Rishita Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Irked over a woman who filed a police complaint against them after their pet, a rottweiler, attacked her, three members of a family allegedly set fire to two vehicles belonging to the woman and her son. The incident took place in Kothanur police station limits.

The vehicles belonged to Pushpa (43) and her son. The woman has accused her neighbours, HMT Rajanna alias Nagaraj, who runs a restaurant in Kothanur, his daughter Gayathri Kavya and son Babu of setting fire to the vehicles.

The police said, “On June 13, Pushpa, a housekeeper, was on her way to work when the pet dog attacked her multiple times. Babu and Gayathri, who witnessed it, rushed Pushpa to hospital for first aid and requested Pushpa and her son not to file any police complaint. Nagaraj and his wife Gowramma assured her of covering her medical expenses and even promised to give her money until she was able to work. However, they did not keep their promise.”

Even after a month, Pushpa said she did not get money from the family to cover her medical expenses. “As I didn’t have any money for the medical expenses, I withdrew money from a chit fund, which also included Nagaraj’s family as members,” she said and added that she lodged a police complaint in July as the family refused to pay the medical bills.

“On Monday, Babu came near my house and demanded repayment of the chit fund money. He threatened and abused me and my son when I sought a few months time to repay the chit fund money. Around 3 am on Tuesday, we got up to the sound of a siren. We rushed down only to find both the vehicles were set on fire. We along with the other neighbours tried dousing the fire but the vehicles were gutted by then,” Pushpa explained. A case has been registered with Kothanur police station. Further investigation is in progress.

