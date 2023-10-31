BBMP acts against pubs operating on terrace

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the fire tragedy at Mudpipe Cafe earlier this month, in which a person was seriously injured, pubs and restaurants, especially those operating on terrace, are facing the heat as BBMP is carrying out inspections and cancelling permissions and closing them down for lapses.

BBMP Chief Health Officer AS Balasundar said there is no provision to give permission to any restaurant or pub to function on terraces under the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act. “Some establishments dealing with food and beverages or pubs take permission to operate on the top floor, and use the terrace, which is a violation of trade licence. Such trades have been shut. Since the process of inspection is still on, we are yet to prepare a consolidated report,” said the official.

As the Palike says it cannot allow terrace operations for shops and establishments, many owners are left in the lurch. A restaurant owner in East Bengaluru said, “Days after the Mudpipe Cafe incident, the fire department and BBMP staff had come to check our premises. We have been following norms. We had a few chairs and tables on the terrace. The officials said we cannot use the terrace to run the restaurant. Hence, we have limited it to the ground floor only.”

The BBMP has pressed its health officials at all wards to check pubs, hotels and restaurants to ensure that they are following fire safety norms. “Notices are being issued, and several places have been closed for lapses, and not following fire safety norms. The kitchen should be clean and adequate measures should be taken to handle inflammable items. Many establishments have not been following rules and hence, notices were issued and some were even shut. Till October 28, 49 shops and establishments have been closed,” said Balasundar.

