Mango exports from KIA soar by 124% over last year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the mango season concluding, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has seen a remarkable surge in mango exports with a whopping 124% growth this year over that of the previous year. The top five destinations for the products are Dubai, Kuwait and three metropolitan regions in the US - Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington DC, and San Francisco.

“Bengaluru airport processed an export of 6,84,648 kgs of mangoes, showcasing a significant rise from 3,05,521 kgs exported last year. Furthermore, this season’s exports saw an impressive 86% increase in the number of pieces, with approximately 17 lakh pieces of mangoes being exported,” said an official release from airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited.

BLR Airport’s expansive export network spans more than 60 international destinations, it said.Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, BIAL, said “Bengaluru airport has emerged as a driving force in facilitating perishable exports from India. With substantial volume shares across Indian airports, we take pride in our role in enhancing the global reach of South India’s mangoes.

Our unwavering commitment to streamline cool-port export operations underscores the airport’s significance as a premier gateway connecting the world to the rich produce of our region.”The airport continues to strengthen its cargo operations and is committed to playing the role of a bridge between Indian producers and global markets, it added.

BENGALURU: With the mango season concluding, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has seen a remarkable surge in mango exports with a whopping 124% growth this year over that of the previous year. The top five destinations for the products are Dubai, Kuwait and three metropolitan regions in the US - Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington DC, and San Francisco. “Bengaluru airport processed an export of 6,84,648 kgs of mangoes, showcasing a significant rise from 3,05,521 kgs exported last year. Furthermore, this season’s exports saw an impressive 86% increase in the number of pieces, with approximately 17 lakh pieces of mangoes being exported,” said an official release from airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited. BLR Airport’s expansive export network spans more than 60 international destinations, it said.Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, BIAL, said “Bengaluru airport has emerged as a driving force in facilitating perishable exports from India. With substantial volume shares across Indian airports, we take pride in our role in enhancing the global reach of South India’s mangoes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Our unwavering commitment to streamline cool-port export operations underscores the airport’s significance as a premier gateway connecting the world to the rich produce of our region.”The airport continues to strengthen its cargo operations and is committed to playing the role of a bridge between Indian producers and global markets, it added.