All international flights shift to T2 of Kempegowda International Airport

When TNIE visited the airport on Monday, buntings were being put up to welcome international passengers.

Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengaluru’s aviation history reached a milestone on Tuesday when all international flights shifted operations to Terminal 2. Saudia Airlines flight from Jeddah (SV 866) will arrive at 10.15 am, making it the first aircraft to utilise the terminal. On its return leg, the flight (SV 877) will take off from KIA T2 at 11.50 am, also making it the first airline to take off from the new terminal. 

The first Indian airline to use the terminal will be an Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Colombo (6E 1167) which will depart at 12.10 p.m. A total of 27 airlines, 25 international, and two national, will operate 30 to 35 international flights daily. When TNIE visited the airport on Monday, buntings were being put up to welcome international passengers. “We will have a small lamp-lighting ceremony by 9 a.m. on Tuesday. We will have many floral decorations to welcome our passengers. Sweets will also be distributed,” said an airport source.

Hari Marar, MD & CEO BIAL in a statement said, “The commencement of international operations at T2 represents a major milestone for Bengaluru airport. With this, we look forward to strengthening Bengaluru’s connectivity with the world.”

