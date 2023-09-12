Bengaluru flyers reach home amid bandh, thanks to Vayu Vajra 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers spilling out of the arrival terminals at Kempegowda International Airport found, to their consternation, that they could not hire taxis, and had to depend on BMTC’s Vayu Vajra fleet. Cabs were off the roads due to the bandh called by private transport associations.

To its credit, BMTC did a commendable job by running 55 extra trips to and from the city to ensure flyers had comfortable journeys. Passengers, especially those returning from official trips, were shocked that their regular cabs failed to turn up, despite assuring they would reach the airport.

When this reporter visited T2, crowds were spilling into the bus bay. “We don’t permit more than 40 passengers but due to the extraordinary circumstances, we allowed many more to board each bus today. There was heavy demand,” said a bus conductor. Every bus departing from the terminal was bursting at its seams up to 1.30pm.

A top BMTC official told TNIE, “On average, we run 980 one-way trips to or from the airport and transport 12,000 passengers. On Monday, we ran an additional 55 trips, and transported an additional 3,000 passengers.”

Railway passengers face problems as there was no private transport at the railway station due to the protest on Monday.

Two employees of airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited were at the spot to monitor the travel scene along with a few BMTC staffers. “Sometimes, four or five flights arrive within an hour. However, the crowds were dispersed quickly,” an official said. Buses from T1 were sent to T2 or vice-versa to pick up passengers, depending on the rush. S Jayavelu, vice-president of an MNC firm said, “I came by a Vistara flight from Mumbai. My company cab was expected to take me home but backed out at the last minute. I am waiting for a friend to pick me up now.” Avnish R, a banker, was waiting to head to Koramangala.

“The cab I had booked kept assuring he would reach but did not turn up. I am now waiting for a bus to Koramangala,” he said. Mahesh D, who had landed from Hyderabad around 3 p.m., preferred to take a cab and was ready to wait till 6:30 pm. “My friend has promised to come and pick me up after work,” he said.

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble shares a selfie

of his journey in a Vayu Vajra from Kempegowda

International Airport on Monday. Pic was posted

by the cricketer on ‘X’.

For those like HR professional Astha, it was bus as usual. “I always use Vayu Vajra from the airport. It is no different for me today,” she said.

ANIL KUMBLE TAKES BMTC, REFUSES TO SIT

Bengaluru: Former Indian cricketer and coach Anil Kumble also took BMTC Vayu Vajra from the airport. The cricketer posted a picture travelling in a BMTC bus on social media X that went viral. The bus conductor Ramesh Naganna, who said, “As there were no private means of transport, our bus was full and Kumble didn’t have a seat. The other passengers and I tried to offer him a seat, but he chose to travel standing. All through the journey, he was like a normal passenger interacting with fellow passengers and we didn’t feel like we had a celebrity travelling with us.” Kumble boarded the bus from Terminal-2 of the airport at around 11 am and got down at Jayanagar.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy shared the photo on his X handle and said, “Let’s all follow his lead and support public transport for a greener and more sustainable city. BMTC is committed to providing a safe, comfortable, and affordable travel experience.”

TIMELINE OF BENGALURU BANDH

June 11: State government launches Shakti scheme, which offers free travel to women

July 16: Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association is formed with 32 affiliate private bus, cab and autorickshaw unions; memorandum listing 30 demands are submitted

July 20: Federation calls for Bengaluru bandh on July 27, claims government has not responded to their demands

July 24: In the first meeting with federation representatives, Reddy assures them their demands will be addressed

July 31: In the second meeting, Reddy says major demands including reimbursing private bus operators under the Shakti scheme have financial implications and will have to be discussed with CM

Aug 21: Federation boycotts meeting with the CM, says transport dept deliberately dropped names of affiliate members

Sept 1: Federation calls for Bengaluru bandh on September 11, says government has not fulfilled their demands

Sept 6: Reddy says government open for talks

Sept 7:Talks between minister & federation fail

Sept 10: Reddy appeals the federation to call off the bandh, says measures are taken to meet the majority of their demands

Sept 11: Federation goes ahead with the bandh, calls it off by around 2pm after Reddy visits protesters, promises to fulfil demands



