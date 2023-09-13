3 held for chasing, damaging scientist’s car in robbery bid in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three men of a gang of five who had chased a 34-year-old scientist’s car on bikes to rob him and had damaged its rear windshield have been arrested by the Madanayakanahalli police. The incident happened near Ravuthanahalli on the outskirts of the city early on August 24. The gang had attempted to rob Dr Ashutosh Kumar Singh of the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences, Dasanapura.

Accused Mylari (22), Naveen (22) and Shivaraj (30) were arrested on Monday night near Ravuthanahalli when they were allegedly planning to commit a robbery. A weapon and a two-wheeler were seized from them. The police are on the look-out for Soma alias Sonu and Keerthy alias Umesh.

On August 24, the gang wielding machetes tried to stop the scientist’s car when he was returning home after work. When he did not stop, they chased the car on bikes and smashed the windshield. Before filing a complaint, Singh had posted about the incident on social media and uploaded photos of his damaged car.

BENGALURU: Three men of a gang of five who had chased a 34-year-old scientist’s car on bikes to rob him and had damaged its rear windshield have been arrested by the Madanayakanahalli police. The incident happened near Ravuthanahalli on the outskirts of the city early on August 24. The gang had attempted to rob Dr Ashutosh Kumar Singh of the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences, Dasanapura. Accused Mylari (22), Naveen (22) and Shivaraj (30) were arrested on Monday night near Ravuthanahalli when they were allegedly planning to commit a robbery. A weapon and a two-wheeler were seized from them. The police are on the look-out for Soma alias Sonu and Keerthy alias Umesh. On August 24, the gang wielding machetes tried to stop the scientist’s car when he was returning home after work. When he did not stop, they chased the car on bikes and smashed the windshield. Before filing a complaint, Singh had posted about the incident on social media and uploaded photos of his damaged car. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });