Three nabbed in Bengaluru for attack on Madurai history sheeter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three suspects have been arrested for the attack on a history-sheeter from Tamil Nadu at an eatery in Kammanahalli. The victim was attacked around 4.55 pm on September 4. VK Guruswamy, a history-sheeter at a police station in Madurai, was attacked when he was having tea with a real estate agent in Kammanahalli. The accused, who had come in a Tamil Nadu-registered car, attacked Guruswamy, who was rushed to hospital.

The victim is said to be close to a son of a former Tamil Nadu chief minister, and is allegedly involved in criminal activities since the age of 20. He is presently out on bail. Due to his criminal record, he had many rivals, who were plotting an attack on him. He then decided to take shelter in Bengaluru and had come to see a house in Banaswadi. Learning of his whereabouts, Guruswamy’s rivals attacked him with lethal weapons.

The accused who were arrested Prasanna alias Bhai (26), Vinod Kumar (20), and Karthik alias Puliyuru Karthik (28), all natives of Tamil Nadu. Another accused Vijay alias Thupaki Vijay was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police in an NDPS case and is presently lodged in Madurai Central Jail.

Also, the main accused, Naveen Nagarajan, has surrendered before the Tamil Nadu police, while another accused, Kalimuthu alias Velaikali, is serving time in prison. Meanwhile, three other accused, Perai Kumar, Chinna Kumar and David, are on the run.

