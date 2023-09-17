Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP appoints 80 swimmers for safety during Ganesha festival

As per the Palike’s directions, all clay Ganesha idols ranging from 5 inches to 3 feet in height will have to immersed in mobile immersion tankers.

Published: 17th September 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesh Chaturthi, idol immersion

Image of Ganesha idol immersion for representation purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will deploy 80 swimmers at Kalyanis (idol immersion tanks) across the city for Ganesha idol immersion, on Saturday. BBMP is taking these steps to ensure that no untoward incidents are reported during the festival.

As per BBMP officials, immersion will start from September 18, in 39 kalyanis including Ulsoor, Hebbal, Yediyur, and Sankey. To ensure that the idol immersion is hassle-free, BBMP officials are also installing CCTV cameras and putting barricades for the public, along with other safety measures.

The corporation has arranged for 418 mobile immersion tankers which will be placed at strategic residential locations and will also move around the city, for the convenience of citizens, covering all the 27 assembly constituency segments.

As per the Palike’s directions, all clay Ganesha idols ranging from 5 inches to 3 feet in height will have to immersed in mobile immersion tankers. The officials are also checking places to crack a whip on POP Ganesha idols. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has also ordered the public to seek permission for Ganesha pandals from 63 sub-divisions, and permission will be given under the single window clearance system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganesha idol immersion BBMP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp