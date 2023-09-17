BBMP appoints 80 swimmers for safety during Ganesha festival

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will deploy 80 swimmers at Kalyanis (idol immersion tanks) across the city for Ganesha idol immersion, on Saturday. BBMP is taking these steps to ensure that no untoward incidents are reported during the festival.

As per BBMP officials, immersion will start from September 18, in 39 kalyanis including Ulsoor, Hebbal, Yediyur, and Sankey. To ensure that the idol immersion is hassle-free, BBMP officials are also installing CCTV cameras and putting barricades for the public, along with other safety measures.

The corporation has arranged for 418 mobile immersion tankers which will be placed at strategic residential locations and will also move around the city, for the convenience of citizens, covering all the 27 assembly constituency segments.

As per the Palike’s directions, all clay Ganesha idols ranging from 5 inches to 3 feet in height will have to immersed in mobile immersion tankers. The officials are also checking places to crack a whip on POP Ganesha idols. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has also ordered the public to seek permission for Ganesha pandals from 63 sub-divisions, and permission will be given under the single window clearance system.

