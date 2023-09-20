No funny business

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the last decade, American comedian Hasan Minhaj, born to Indian immigrant parents, has carved a distinct space for himself with his ability to blend his experiences as a first-generation American with sharp wit and insightful social commentary on various issues, including race and identity. An influential figure not just in the US, but also across the world, Minhaj is also incredibly popular with Indian audiences.

But as a comedian whose platform is built on strong cultural and social commentary, Minhaj recently landed in trouble when a New Yorker exposé revealed that he had exaggerated and even fabricated key elements in standup acts and specials. While Minhaj has defended himself claiming that his fabrications were rooted in ‘emotional truths’, the 37-year-old, notable for his talk show Patriot Act, was criticised for using fictionalised versions of events to portray himself as a victim of racism and using sensitive events for comedic effect.

City-based comic Bindu Rao believes the amount of flak that Minhaj is receiving is overblown. “He is being grilled a lot more than he deserves. It’s also politically driven. For instance, if you look at David Letterman, he’s probably the most unprepared interviewer ever. Yet, he continues to do his show, while Minhaj’s show hasn’t been renewed,” she says, adding, “When people watch comedy, they expect details to be exaggerated or made up. Because many times, the truth isn’t as glamorous. I don’t think it’s fair to hold a comedian to such high standards that you have to walk on eggshells.”

Comedian Kjeld Shresth agrees but believes that Minhaj is also at fault given how he has positioned himself over the years. “I don’t think the outrage directed at him is necessary, but I understand why it’s happening. Minhaj has positioned himself as sort of a journalist-comedian. He also often plays the brown card in America, which is also why he’s so popular. I believe the question is how you market yourself. If you go to watch a Fast and Furious film, you know it is pure entertainment, nobody believes that the events of the film are realistic. The same with, say, Oppenheimer. You know it’s a biopic and is mostly realistic. But when you blur the lines, I can understand why people might feel let down,” he adds.

Meanwhile, comic Taral Shah feels the outrage against Minhaj is perfectly fine and that if people are offended by the revelations, they have a right to express it. “If Minhaj is trying to portray himself as a social commentator, and is saying that these are the facts and this is how things are, that’s his choice. But for every choice that he makes, there are going to be consequences,” says Shah, adding, “People are sensitive to certain issues. So if you are going to exaggerate those aspects, then people who are sensitive are definitely going to feel that it’s not the right way to go about it. You have to be careful as a comedian. Sometimes people will get hurt regardless of whatever you say, so it’s tricky.”

For comedian Garv Malik, the exaggeration of personal experiences and anecdotes is perfectly reasonable, but when a comedian chooses to do the same with news events or issues that affect society at large, it can lead to adverse impacts. “There needs to be a clear distinction. If it’s a personal story, he can take any creative liberty he wants. But placing himself in a sensitive situation, as he did with the killing of Jamal Khashoggi is not right. I feel there are lots of facts that even comedians shouldn’t modify. Of course, he can say what he wants, but then, he will also have to face the repercussions,” Malik says.

Following revelations that Indian-origin American comedian Hasan Minaj fabricated some of his ‘life experiences’ he regularly used for comedic effect in several of his standup acts, CE speaks to comics in the city who weigh in on the controversy

BENGALURU: Over the last decade, American comedian Hasan Minhaj, born to Indian immigrant parents, has carved a distinct space for himself with his ability to blend his experiences as a first-generation American with sharp wit and insightful social commentary on various issues, including race and identity. An influential figure not just in the US, but also across the world, Minhaj is also incredibly popular with Indian audiences. But as a comedian whose platform is built on strong cultural and social commentary, Minhaj recently landed in trouble when a New Yorker exposé revealed that he had exaggerated and even fabricated key elements in standup acts and specials. While Minhaj has defended himself claiming that his fabrications were rooted in ‘emotional truths’, the 37-year-old, notable for his talk show Patriot Act, was criticised for using fictionalised versions of events to portray himself as a victim of racism and using sensitive events for comedic effect. City-based comic Bindu Rao believes the amount of flak that Minhaj is receiving is overblown. “He is being grilled a lot more than he deserves. It’s also politically driven. For instance, if you look at David Letterman, he’s probably the most unprepared interviewer ever. Yet, he continues to do his show, while Minhaj’s show hasn’t been renewed,” she says, adding, “When people watch comedy, they expect details to be exaggerated or made up. Because many times, the truth isn’t as glamorous. I don’t think it’s fair to hold a comedian to such high standards that you have to walk on eggshells.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Comedian Kjeld Shresth agrees but believes that Minhaj is also at fault given how he has positioned himself over the years. “I don’t think the outrage directed at him is necessary, but I understand why it’s happening. Minhaj has positioned himself as sort of a journalist-comedian. He also often plays the brown card in America, which is also why he’s so popular. I believe the question is how you market yourself. If you go to watch a Fast and Furious film, you know it is pure entertainment, nobody believes that the events of the film are realistic. The same with, say, Oppenheimer. You know it’s a biopic and is mostly realistic. But when you blur the lines, I can understand why people might feel let down,” he adds. Meanwhile, comic Taral Shah feels the outrage against Minhaj is perfectly fine and that if people are offended by the revelations, they have a right to express it. “If Minhaj is trying to portray himself as a social commentator, and is saying that these are the facts and this is how things are, that’s his choice. But for every choice that he makes, there are going to be consequences,” says Shah, adding, “People are sensitive to certain issues. So if you are going to exaggerate those aspects, then people who are sensitive are definitely going to feel that it’s not the right way to go about it. You have to be careful as a comedian. Sometimes people will get hurt regardless of whatever you say, so it’s tricky.” For comedian Garv Malik, the exaggeration of personal experiences and anecdotes is perfectly reasonable, but when a comedian chooses to do the same with news events or issues that affect society at large, it can lead to adverse impacts. “There needs to be a clear distinction. If it’s a personal story, he can take any creative liberty he wants. But placing himself in a sensitive situation, as he did with the killing of Jamal Khashoggi is not right. I feel there are lots of facts that even comedians shouldn’t modify. Of course, he can say what he wants, but then, he will also have to face the repercussions,” Malik says. Following revelations that Indian-origin American comedian Hasan Minaj fabricated some of his ‘life experiences’ he regularly used for comedic effect in several of his standup acts, CE speaks to comics in the city who weigh in on the controversy