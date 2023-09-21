Metro safety team to inspect KR Pura-Byp stretch today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-awaited inspection of the KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli stretch will begin at 9.45am on Thursday, and conclude by 6pm. Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, Southern Circle, A M Choudhary and his team will arrive by road and start inspection at the Open Web girder and another 65-metre span bridge, both of which are near the Baiyappanahalli end. “The bridges will be inspected from below. The process is expected to take 90 minutes,” an official source said on Wednesday.

At Baiyappanahalli Metro Station, the team will carry out trolley inspection from the station up to 150 metres before KR Pura Metro Station.

The traction system, signalling, platforms and new Benniganahalli Station will be inspected. “From 4pm to 6pm, inspection will be done on the rolling stock (train) with all parameters, including alignment of the train with the platform and braking,” the source said.

Service disruption today

Metro services will be impacted on Thursday on two stretches of the Purple Line due to the inspection, on the KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli section. Train services will be halted throughout the day between KR Pura and Garudacharpalya, and trains will not run from 1.30pm to 4.30 pm between Baiyappanahalli and Indiranagar.

Barring these portions, trains will run on stretches which figure on the same route: Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Garudacharpalaya, and Indiranagar to Kengeri (from 1.30pm to 4.30 pm). A BMRCL release said, “Before 1.30pm and after 4.30pm, regular train services will be available between Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri Metro stations up till 11pm.”



