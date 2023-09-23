Green award for IIIT-B for eco-friendly campus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-Bangalore) was conferred with the esteemed Green University Award 2023 during the Seventh NYC Green School Conference held in New York on September 15. The award was received by governing body member and IIT-B alumnus Udaya Hegde on behalf of the institute.

The institution’s commitment to reducing pollution and promoting eco-conscious practices has set a benchmark for educational institutions worldwide. “IIIT-Bangalore’s sustainability initiatives extend beyond the campus, as we encourage the student community in green initiatives such as tree planting campaigns, marathons to promote environmental conservation and to donate their used apparel and footwear to those in need,” said IIIT-Bangalore Director Prof Debabrata Das.

The institute comprises over 1,500 students, faculty, staff, and others and has an expansive 41 per cent green space. It harnesses solar power to meet 40 per cent of its energy needs, with a 500KVA solar plant, which produces approximately 0.7 million KWH of solar power annually. The campus recycles 55,000 kilolitres of wastewater annually, meeting 50 per cent of its water requirements, while collecting rainwater to fulfil additional 10 per cent.

The institute ensures 100 per cent waste segregation at source, operates a biogas plant and composts wet and garden waste in-house, significantly reducing landfill waste. The campus has 487 trees of 60 species. Its design maximizes natural light, reducing the need for artificial lighting and fans.

Chief Administration Officer Jagadish Patil said, “In addition to the environmental initiatives, the institute has embraced digital technologies to reduce paper usage and promotes book swapping among students, contributing to a sustainable ecosystem. The ‘Green University Award 2023’ underscores the institute’s commitment to forge a sustainable future, and simultaneously ignite inspiration to embrace this noble cause.

BENGALURU: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-Bangalore) was conferred with the esteemed Green University Award 2023 during the Seventh NYC Green School Conference held in New York on September 15. The award was received by governing body member and IIT-B alumnus Udaya Hegde on behalf of the institute. The institution’s commitment to reducing pollution and promoting eco-conscious practices has set a benchmark for educational institutions worldwide. “IIIT-Bangalore’s sustainability initiatives extend beyond the campus, as we encourage the student community in green initiatives such as tree planting campaigns, marathons to promote environmental conservation and to donate their used apparel and footwear to those in need,” said IIIT-Bangalore Director Prof Debabrata Das. The institute comprises over 1,500 students, faculty, staff, and others and has an expansive 41 per cent green space. It harnesses solar power to meet 40 per cent of its energy needs, with a 500KVA solar plant, which produces approximately 0.7 million KWH of solar power annually. The campus recycles 55,000 kilolitres of wastewater annually, meeting 50 per cent of its water requirements, while collecting rainwater to fulfil additional 10 per cent.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The institute ensures 100 per cent waste segregation at source, operates a biogas plant and composts wet and garden waste in-house, significantly reducing landfill waste. The campus has 487 trees of 60 species. Its design maximizes natural light, reducing the need for artificial lighting and fans. Chief Administration Officer Jagadish Patil said, “In addition to the environmental initiatives, the institute has embraced digital technologies to reduce paper usage and promotes book swapping among students, contributing to a sustainable ecosystem. The ‘Green University Award 2023’ underscores the institute’s commitment to forge a sustainable future, and simultaneously ignite inspiration to embrace this noble cause.