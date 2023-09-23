This 200m road to set the bar in Karanth Layout 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Adopting a much-improvised appoach to creating layout infrastructure, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will lay a 200-metre road at Ramagondanahalli village in Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout. All roads passing through the layout, which will have 34,000 sites carved out of 3,546 acres, will be modelled on it, said top BDA officials.

A senior official told TNIE, “Erection of streetlights, laying of the road, drinking water and sewage infrastructure and even laying of optic fibre cables would be done. The actual connection will not be given now in Phase-I. It will serve as the blueprint for all roads to be built here in future.”

Top officials visited the site a day ago to narrow down on the specific portion where the road could be built. “An agency laying the road and another digging it up later will be avoided. We have narrowed down on the spot now, and the model road will be in place in ten days,” another official said. The road would stay in place after all other roads in the layout are built too.

The Supreme-Court appointed Justice A V Chandrashekar Committee, supervising the layout formation, had last week announced that allotment of sites would be done in the first week of December. Dr Karanth Layout’s Phase-1 has a deadline of September 2024, and Phase-2 is likely to be completed by September 2026.

“Construction of ground water level reservoirs, sewage treatment plants and substations figure in Phase-2 only,” the official added. A total of 12,000 sites in this layout are likely to be allotted to the public, with the bulk of sites (over 15,000) to be allotted to the landlosers. Numbering has commenced for 29,000 sites here, while 150 acres of land have been earmarked for economically weaker sections.

