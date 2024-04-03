Four con woman of Rs 4cr for KPSC post, held

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested four men who duped a woman of Rs 4 crore by promising to get her appointed as a member of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Police identified the accused as Riyaz Ahmed (41) and Yousuf Subbekatte (47), residents of Bengaluru, Chandrappa C (44) from Chikkamagaluru, and Rudresh H (35) from Ramanagara.

According to the police, Neelamma, a drawing teacher based in Kalaburagi, filed a cheating case on March 26, following which an investigation was launched.

The initial probe revealed that one of the accused contacted the woman and demanded Rs 5 crore for a KPSC membership. The woman managed to transfer Rs 4.10 crore to the accused in cash and via account transfer. They gave her a fake letter bearing a serial number and forged signature of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and told her it was sent by the Governor’s office.

The probe led to the arrest of two persons on the day the complaint was lodged, based on bank transaction records and other details provided by the woman. During questioning, police got to know that two others were involved in the scam, and arrested them after four days. Police recovered Rs 40 lakh from the accused, and are investigating as they suspect the involvement of more individuals.