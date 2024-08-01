Bengaluru Metro's TBM 'Tunga' sets new tunnelling record

BENGALURU: The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) 'Tunga' of Bengaluru Metro has set a new record for tunneling in the city. In July, 'Tunga' successfully tunnelled 308 meters, surpassing the previous record of 273 meters set by TBM 'Urja' in May 2022.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Bengaluru Metro, highlighting the project's progress and the efficiency of the tunneling operations. The record-breaking performance of 'Tunga' is expected to expedite the completion of the metro's underground sections, providing a much-needed boost to the city's transportation infrastructure.

This record-breaking achievement by 'Tunga' reflects the advancements in engineering and the dedication of the Bengaluru Metro team, setting a new benchmark for future tunneling projects in the city.