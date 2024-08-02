Flooded airport road hits traffic to and from Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: The massive waterlogging on New Airport Road at Chikkajala severely inconvenienced the public heading to and coming from the Kempegowda International Airport to the city on Thursday evening. A stretch of nearly 1 km witnessed traffic heading at a snail’s pace for nearly two hours, from 6.30 pm. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which is carrying out construction work for its Airport Line here, blamed each other for the mess.

Pratikh Simha, who was heading to his house in Yelahanka from the airport told TNIE, “Vehicles were inching towards the city, right after the Sadahalli toll gate near the airport was crossed. There was major flooding, leading to a traffic pile-up for quite a distance.”

The KR Puram to KIA Line built by BMRCL passes via Chikkajala.

A traffic police source claimed that the debris left behind by BMRCL, which is carrying out construction activities, was responsible for it. “Waterlogging occurred at Kote Cross at 6.30 pm and the water was stagnant there until 8.30 pm. The debris of Metro construction work is not removed, which then blocks nearby drains completely. We had to call up both BMRCL, as well as NHAI authorities, and ask them to clear the blockage urgently,” the source said.