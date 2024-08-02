Flooded airport road hits traffic to and from Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: The massive waterlogging on New Airport Road at Chikkajala severely inconvenienced the public heading to and coming from the Kempegowda International Airport to the city on Thursday evening. A stretch of nearly 1 km witnessed traffic heading at a snail’s pace for nearly two hours, from 6.30 pm. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which is carrying out construction work for its Airport Line here, blamed each other for the mess.
Pratikh Simha, who was heading to his house in Yelahanka from the airport told TNIE, “Vehicles were inching towards the city, right after the Sadahalli toll gate near the airport was crossed. There was major flooding, leading to a traffic pile-up for quite a distance.”
The KR Puram to KIA Line built by BMRCL passes via Chikkajala.
A traffic police source claimed that the debris left behind by BMRCL, which is carrying out construction activities, was responsible for it. “Waterlogging occurred at Kote Cross at 6.30 pm and the water was stagnant there until 8.30 pm. The debris of Metro construction work is not removed, which then blocks nearby drains completely. We had to call up both BMRCL, as well as NHAI authorities, and ask them to clear the blockage urgently,” the source said.
A Metro source said their men and machinery rushed to the spot and cleared the water. “It is not only this spot, but also another one at Vidyanagar Cross along the stretch, which suffers such blockages whenever it rains heavily. It is faulty construction by NHAI. There are outlets at both these places and the rain water does not go through them. The problem happens frequently, and we have repeatedly asked NHAI to do something about it. They say the proposal to improve it is pending with their head office.”
BMRCL did rush to the spot with men and machinery and work was on to clear the waterlogging, he reiterated.
An NHAI source in turn pinned the blame on BMRCL. “BMRCL work here has completely damaged all the drains. The pillars being built here are the reason for it. We have even entered into an MoU with them recently that all the drains need to be restored by them after their construction work is completed,” he mentioned.