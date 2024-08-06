10 pm too late, stick to old timings for Bengaluru parks: BJP MLAs

BENGALURU: City BJP MLAs have raised objections to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s proposal to keep the 1,000-odd Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) parks open from 5am to 10pm, citing security reasons, among others. They have demanded that parks should be open only in the mornings and evenings.

Jayanagar MLA CK Ramamurthy, who recently led a delegation to give a representation to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath against the 5am to 10pm deadline for parks, said a shortage of guards and CCTVs at many parks could lead to security issues.

This apart, keeping the park open for so many hours will attract anti-social elements and hoodlums. “We have written to the BBMP Chief Commissioner and asked the Palike to stick to old rules and keep parks open only between 5am and 10am, and from 4pm to 8pm, and use the afternoon hours for maintenance,” said Ramamurthy.

Echoing him, former minister and Mahalakshmi Layout MLA K Gopalaiah said contractors engaged in park maintenance may find it tough as this is almost like 24-hour work, and the present tender conditions and amount quoted in the contract may prevent them from taking up maintenance work as it will be a loss for them. At the same time, regular maintenance of parks and security will go for a toss.

“Workers have to work in three shifts. Cleaning and maintenance will become an additional burden if parks are allowed to remain open throughout the day. Besides, illegal activities will take place. In my assembly, there are 53 parks. Dr Shivakumarswamiji Park, Kempe Gowda Park, Navanandini, Swami Vivekananda Park and Dr Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Park do not get a single rupee for maintenance. Rs 10 crore given by the government is only for manure and water, and doesn’t cover regular maintenance. Instead of a change in park timings, the government should give more funds to maintain the lung space,” Gopalaiah said.