Bengaluru: Cab driver molests morning walker, held

The police said that the woman had been going for a walk for the last two years.
BENGALURU: The Konanakunte police arrested a cab driver who allegedly harassed and molested a woman who went for a morning walk. The incident happened near Kothanur Dinne on August 2.

The accused has been identified as Suresh (25), a resident of Kothanur Dinne. The complainant initially hadn’t approached the police, but filed a complaint on Sunday evening. The incident was caught on CCTV footage, and the video went viral on social media.

The police said that the woman had been going for a walk for the last two years. Suresh, who was returning home around 5 am, accosted the woman, who was waiting for a neighbour to join her and misbehaved with her. After she started screaming, he fled the scene. After analyzing the CCTV footage, he was arrested on Monday afternoon.

