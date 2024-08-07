MC Mark Rego arrested in Bengaluru for attacking brother with hockey stick

BENGALURU: Well-known quizmaster, MC and restaurateur Mark Rego (55) was arrested by Cubbon Park police on Tuesday morning for allegedly attacking his brother Alan B Rego with a hockey stick. The incident happened on August 1, just two days after the death of his mother, 87-year-old Hedwig Bridgette Rego, a former Member of Parliament.

Mark Rego is alleged to have attacked his brother Alan (60), a musician, between 8am and 8.20am last Thursday. Alan, a bachelor, lives on the first floor, while Mark resides on the ground floor of the family home, located opposite Tulsi Apartment on Rest House Crescent.

“Alan sustained serious head injuries. He was admitted to Bowring Hospital and has stitches on his head. After getting discharged from hospital, Alan is staying at Don Bosco Provincial House on Milton Street in Cooke Town. Alan is out of danger,” said an investigating officer.

In his complaint, Alan stated that it was the second attempt on his life. He has accused his brother of assault and death threats.

After the attack, Alan posted about the incident on the Rest House Park Road Residents Welfare Association’s (RWA) WhatsApp group, seeking help urgently. “Dear residents of our area, I need your help urgently. My younger brother Mark Rego who lives in our family house (downstairs) has just attempted to kill me for the second time, in one of his usual drunken rages,” Alan’s WhatsApp message read.

After being discharged, Alan had sent another message, saying he cannot sleep due to Mark’s drunken tantrums, which is affecting his blood pressure. “My doctor has warned me that any more stress can cause a stroke or heart attack,” the message read.

Meanwhile, Cubbon Park police, after shifting the victim to Bowring Hospital, sent an audio message on the WhatsApp group, asking any family member of the victim to immediately contact them at the hospital. Police have also spoken to Rest House Park Road RWA to gather more information on the alleged attack. Further investigations are on.