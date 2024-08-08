An Ode To Kathak

BENGALURU: It’s a busy time of the year, and acclaimed Kathak danseuse Madhu Nataraj is immersed in the final preparations for the Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography’s annual dance production, Maya Arpan.

This year holds special significance as the institute celebrates its 60th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, the production will highlight the philosophies of Maya Rao, Nataraj’s mother and the co-founder of the institute. “Founded in New Delhi in 1964 by my mother and her mentor, Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the institute has a very illustrious history.

In an era of startups and short-term projects, maintaining relevance and constant innovation is a remarkable achievement. It’s a lifetime for us. This year, we decided to revive my mother’s swan song, Kathak Through the Ages,” says Nataraj. Originally titled Arpan, the production was renamed Maya Arpan after Rao’s passing in 2014.