Gadkari promises to release Rs 1,769cr relief in 45 days

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath stated that Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari assured him that over Rs 1,700 crore will be released for compensation towards land acquired for the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project in 45 days.

Manjunath, who met Gadkari in New Delhi, said that Rs 334.73 crore has been released by the Centre so far and he requested the minister to release the remaining Rs 1,769.71 crore soon. “The minister responded positively, saying the funds will be disbursed within the next 45 days,” Dr Manjunath added.

“The project primarily covers Magadi, Ramanagara, Anekal, Kanakapura and Harohalli in Bengaluru Rural. But despite land acquisition being completed, many beneficiaries have not yet received their compensation. Numerous affected individuals approached me regarding this delay,” he said.

The STRR project, an initiative under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is a collaborative effort between the state and central governments. The land acquisition and construction of the project began in 2021. While the state contributes 30 per cent, the Centre bears the remaining 70 per cent cost of the project.

In a letter dated July 28 to Gadkari, Manjunath had stated, “The proposed NH-948A - Satellite Town Ring Road (West side) is being passed from KM 19.76 to KM 134.94 (Magadi, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Harohalli and Anekal) in Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituency. The land acquisition for the project commenced in 2021 December. But only 16% of compensation is disbursed to the land losers / farmers till date and the payment of compensation has stopped from last one year. Therefore, the farmers are demanding payment of land acquisition compensation. Hence, I request your good self to direct the concerned officers to process the payment of compensation at the earliest.”