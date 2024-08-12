Bas, stop this! Broken seats, fewer lights at Bengaluru bus shelters irk commuters
BENGALURU: Bus stops in the city have become a source of frustration for commuters, who rue that they lack even basic amenities. ‘Broken seats, damaged shelters, and the absence of lights’ are common complaints, with many also miffed with the misuse of these spaces for auto rickshaw, cab and private vehicle parking, instead of serving BMTC commuters.
Commuters lament that in some areas, bus stops lack basic signage, making them hard to identify. While some stops do not even have shelters, others do have shelters that extend beyond the bus bay. Where shelters do exist, commuters say, bus stops often come with issues like damaged benches and dirty platforms, as seen at some stops near the RT Nagar police station and Jayamahal.
Chandra (65), a domestic help, said senior citizens like her prefer to sit while waiting for the bus at stops. However, the seats are often broken or dirty.
Rajkumar Duggar, founder of Citizen for Citizen (C4C), highlighted significant issues with local bus stands and pointed out that many of them lack proper lighting, and that the available space is often taken up by auto and cab drivers, exacerbating commuter problems.
In the evenings, apart from the usual street lights, there is no additional illumination, and no CCTV cameras are installed to monitor activities at these stops. Duggar mentioned that bus stands are typically busy areas, making it crucial to have surveillance to prevent incidents and ensure passenger safety. He further added that they are in regular contact with the BBMP regarding the installation of CCTV cameras and proper lighting, however, there seems to be little to no progress.
Another commuter noted that the placement, design, and orientation of bus stops often neglect public needs. The BBMP’s focus tends to be on revenue generation, leading them to construct bus shelters in locations where they can maximise advertising opportunities, rather than prioritising public convenience.
A senior BBMP official, however, stated that they are actively addressing these issues. The official added that in some cases, property owners are reluctant to have bus shelters in front of their properties, fearing it may reduce their commercial value or negatively impact their business. The official also noted that bus shelters should be at least two feet in length, but people are often unwilling to allocate this space for public use.