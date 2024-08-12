Bas, stop this! Broken seats, fewer lights at Bengaluru bus shelters irk commuters

BENGALURU: Bus stops in the city have become a source of frustration for commuters, who rue that they lack even basic amenities. ‘Broken seats, damaged shelters, and the absence of lights’ are common complaints, with many also miffed with the misuse of these spaces for auto rickshaw, cab and private vehicle parking, instead of serving BMTC commuters.

Commuters lament that in some areas, bus stops lack basic signage, making them hard to identify. While some stops do not even have shelters, others do have shelters that extend beyond the bus bay. Where shelters do exist, commuters say, bus stops often come with issues like damaged benches and dirty platforms, as seen at some stops near the RT Nagar police station and Jayamahal.

Chandra (65), a domestic help, said senior citizens like her prefer to sit while waiting for the bus at stops. However, the seats are often broken or dirty.

Rajkumar Duggar, founder of Citizen for Citizen (C4C), highlighted significant issues with local bus stands and pointed out that many of them lack proper lighting, and that the available space is often taken up by auto and cab drivers, exacerbating commuter problems.