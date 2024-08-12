Inside the world of traditional games

BENGALURU: A magic circle, in gaming terms, is a space where you can suspend the day-to-day and immerse yourself in the gameplay. While this primarily refers to online games, the fact remains that every game has a magic circle. It’s a point where you leave behind the cares of the world.

The advantage of this magic circle is that nothing that happens inside the game matters in the real world. You can make mistakes, restart and get it correct again. You can try different strategies.

Indian traditional games are of a wide variety, allowing us to think, strategise, and plan across different situations as it were. For example, the game of ‘Chaupad’ or ‘Daayakattam’ requires you to take your four game pieces around the board and bring them safely home. You can play an attacking game stopping your opponent from going home safe or you can play a defensive game merely protecting your game pieces.

When you think about it, these decisions are like life itself. A balance of choice and chance.