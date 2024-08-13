Bike rider injured, six vehicles damaged after Volvo bus driver rams into vehicles in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A bike rider reportedly sustained serious injuries and six vehicles including two four-wheelers were damaged after the driver of a Volvo bus lost control and rammed into the vehicles. No deaths have been reported in the mishap.

The incident happened between 9.47 am and 9.50 am on Monday morning on the Hebbal flyover. The Volvo bus ferrying passengers from the Kempegowda International Airport was going towards HSR Layout.

The 2.20-minute video of the accident has gone viral. In the video, it can be seen the driver having no clue about the accident. He was seen driving slowly in the peak hour traffic towards the city on the flyover.

Immediately after the accident, the driver and the conductor remained at the accident spot and checked the condition of the motorists. The bus came to a halt after one of the damaged cars stopped horizontally in front.

The exact reasons for the accident is being ascertained. The jurisdictional North Division traffic police have registered a case.