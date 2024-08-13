Drop-waist dresses turn must have in closets

BENGALURU: From style to trend to comfort... fashion now has many definitions. A drop-waist dress embodies all of these aspects. Rising in popularity within the street style, the drop-waist is a favourite among Gen Z for its seamless transition from casual wear to evening attire.

Entrepreneur Divya Maben, who often finds herself heading straight from day engagements to evening outings, considers the drop-waist style her go-to. “From a styling perspective, it can easily shift between casual and more dressed-up looks. For a relaxed, daytime outfit, I’ve styled it with flats, which keeps it comfortable yet chic. But if you want to take it into the evening, just switch to a pair of heels, and you’ve instantly got a look that’s ready for a night out,” says Maben.

Styling an outfit often involves balancing colours and getting body proportions just right. Actress and model Shanu Suresh explains that a drop-waist dress is perfect for someone who is top-heavy. “A lot of women are shaped differently, and many women will be top-heavy. To balance it out, we add more layers to the bottom, and vice versa.

This dress works well for such body types, making the entire frame look well-proportioned. For those desiring an hourglass shape but lacking broad hips, if the dress’s layers fall below the hips, it creates a nice hourglass silhouette,” Suresh adds, noting that the style is very feminine, with frills and layers.