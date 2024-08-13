Drop-waist dresses turn must have in closets

BENGALURU: From style to trend to comfort... fashion now has many definitions. A drop-waist dress embodies all of these aspects. Rising in popularity within the street style, the drop-waist is a favourite among Gen Z for its seamless transition from casual wear to evening attire.
Entrepreneur Divya Maben, who often finds herself heading straight from day engagements to evening outings, considers the drop-waist style her go-to. “From a styling perspective, it can easily shift between casual and more dressed-up looks. For a relaxed, daytime outfit, I’ve styled it with flats, which keeps it comfortable yet chic. But if you want to take it into the evening, just switch to a pair of heels, and you’ve instantly got a look that’s ready for a night out,” says Maben.
Styling an outfit often involves balancing colours and getting body proportions just right. Actress and model Shanu Suresh explains that a drop-waist dress is perfect for someone who is top-heavy. “A lot of women are shaped differently, and many women will be top-heavy. To balance it out, we add more layers to the bottom, and vice versa.
This dress works well for such body types, making the entire frame look well-proportioned. For those desiring an hourglass shape but lacking broad hips, if the dress’s layers fall below the hips, it creates a nice hourglass silhouette,” Suresh adds, noting that the style is very feminine, with frills and layers.
The trend has also caught on with Gen Z. “One reason why it’s popular with Gen Z is because it offers something different from the typical silhouettes we’ve been seeing. It’s refreshing to work with a shape that’s a little unexpected. It gives off this effortless, cool vibe that resonates with younger people who want fashion to be both comfortable and stand out,” says model Pula Prakash.
Drop-waist dresses have even graced the runway, with luxury brands like 16 Arlington and Valentino featuring them in their Spring/Summer 2024 collections. The style went viral as streetwear brands picked it up. “College students, who are mostly into streetwear brands, are drawn to this style. Brands like Mango and Zara have included it in their latest collections,” says engineering student Sheetal Jain.
In Vogue
If you’re a fan of historical dramas, you may have noticed characters in the popular series Downton Abbey wearing drop-waist dresses. This style became quite popular in the 1920s, also known as the flapper era. It was a significant period in women’s fashion, marked by social and cultural changes that saw women embracing more freedom and independence—reflected in their fashion choices