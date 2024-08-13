Fight over chicken curry leads to murder, five suspects missing

BENGALURU: A 47-year-old driver and operator of a borewell drilling lorry was murdered at AECS Layout in Parappana Agrahara police station limits on Sunday night. The victim hails from Trichy in Tamil Nadu. The police have identified the accused.

The victim is Suresh. The incident happened on Sunday night around 11.30 pm. Suresh, along with six others including five workers from Madhya Pradesh had come to an empty plot at AECS Layout to dig a borewell on Saturday. They completed the work on Sunday night. After work, one of the workers, Babu cooked chicken curry.

Suresh, after eating it allegedly scolded Babu saying the curry was not tasty. After dinner, all of them slept in the open plot. After waking up, Ravi, another employee from Tamil Nadu, found Suresh lying dead in a pool of blood. The five employees from Madhya Pradesh were found missing. “It appears that one of the five workers must have killed Suresh after an argument over the curry,” said an officer part of the investigation.