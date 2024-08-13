Hall of fame for Bengaluru musician

BENGALURU: Bruce Lee Mani, frontman of Bengaluru’s iconic rock band Thermal and a Quarter, recently received a prestigious invitation to join The Recording Academy, most widely known for its annual Grammy Awards, which recognises outstanding achievements in the music industry. “It feels good to be invited to such an internationally recognised organisation,” he shares. “The process involved recommendations from industry peers like Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, so it feels like a validation of everything I’ve done over the years.”

Officially known as the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS), The Recording Academy is a US-based organisation comprising musicians, producers, recording engineers, and other professionals.

Despite his excitement, Mani concedes that he is still learning what his new role as a member entails. “I’m too new to this to fully understand what impact I might have,” he admits, emphasising that it will take time to grasp the dynamics and see where he can contribute. For Mani, this recognition is less about immediate influence and more about acknowledging his long journey in music. “It’s more like, you’ve done this, and you’re successful at everything that you’ve done. And here’s yet another validation of that work,” he adds.

Mani is also mindful of the potential this platform offers to support the wider music community. He expresses gratitude for the opportunity, saying, “I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do with this, not just for myself, but obviously for other people in the community.” As someone who has been actively involved in music education through his academy in Bengaluru, Mani views this as a continuation of his efforts to give back to the next generation of musicians.

When asked about his role in the Grammy voting process, Mani says, “The Academy is a large, yet exclusive group, so I need to dive deeper before understanding what difference I can make.” Even as he embarks on this new journey, Mani remains committed to his music. Despite a busy year of gigging, he and his band are working on new material, with their latest single, Raise the Bar, released early last month.