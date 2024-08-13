IMA, NIMHANS doctors demand swift action in Kolkata rape-murder case

BENGALURU: Condemning the horrific rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate student at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the Karnataka State Chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded a thorough and impartial investigation, and called for the accused to be brought to justice expeditiously.

“We demand that the authorities act with precision and in a time of 48 hours, failing which the IMA will be constrained to initiate nationwide action. An ultimatum of two days is given to arrest the culprits, failing which the IMA will hold nationwide protests,” IMA state president Prof Dr S Srinivas said in a statement on Monday.

Resident doctors from NIMHANS also joined the indefinite protest at the institute’s campus on Monday, demanding justice for the victim. Moreover, the Association of Physicians of India issued posters, calling on doctors to wear black badges in solidarity and to display the message in their clinics.

NIMHANS resident doctors suspended all elective services to draw attention to the urgent need for safety in hospitals and to push the administration for concrete measures to prevent future incidents. Vishal Jani, president of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) at NIMHANS, emphasised their demand for a central investigation agency probing the case.