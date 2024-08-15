Unique traditions highlight Varamahalakshmi Puja celebrations in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Festivals are marked by fun, food, and laughter, creating a sense of camaraderie unmatched by anything else. The lead-up to the festival can be just as exhilarating—deep cleaning the house, preparing special delicacies, and ensuring the new attire is ready in time. While the celebrations are widespread, each household has its own unique ritual. This is especially true for Varamahalakshmi Puja, one of the most significant festivals in Karnataka.

City-based techie Srilakshmi Gangarapu’s family has a unique way of celebrating the festival. “Goddess Lakshmi represents prosperity, and we believe she can appear in any form—whether as an unexpected guest, someone in need of food, or an animal seeking shelter. We try to assist them in any way we can. My belief is that when you achieve prosperity, you should also contribute to society. We keep our door open all day as a gesture to welcome everyone,” she shares.

Similarly, Varamahalakshmi Puja is one of the biggest festivals of the year for actor Namratha Gowda. “We travel to Kanchipuram to select the saree for the idol of Goddess Lakshmi. This tradition has been followed in our family since I was a child,” says Gowda.While the festival is largely associated with wealth, National Film Award winner and veteran actor Tharaanooradha, explains that there is a deeper significance to it.

“All the festivals we celebrate today have their roots in nature. Since this is the monsoon season, you’ll see fresh produce and trees sprouting new leaves. In addition to worshipping the idols, we also worship nature,” she adds.

Food is a special part of every festival, and at actor Nimika Ratnakar’s house, it’s essential to have a variety of sweets. “We prepare five different types of prasada, all made from scratch.

Another tradition, not just for Varamahalakshmi Puja but observed regularly, is not spending money on Fridays. It might seem difficult, but it was intended to encourage saving,” says Ratnakar.