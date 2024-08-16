Two minors held for recording women in washroom of Urvashi Theatre in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested for recording women in the washroom of the reputed Urvashi Theatre on the Siddaiah Road near Lalbagh. On Sunday night, a 23-year-old woman went to the theatre to watch the Kannada movie, Bheema.

Around 11.30 pm, as the interval of the movie came, she went to use the washroom, where she saw a mobile phone kept in the ventilator, recording women covertly.

When she came out of the washroom, she saw two boys running away. She immediately brought the matter to the notice of the theatre staff and also called the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) number 112.

After the police were informed, they checked CCTV footage and identified the accused.

The police waited till the completion of the movie, and allowed only one exit. They started checking every person exiting the hall.

When the two accused came together, the police caught them and took them to the jurisdictional Kalasipalya police station.

“The police on patrol acted swiftly and went to the theatre. They also reported the matter to their superiors. The police then checked the theatre’s CCTV cameras and saw two boys running into the hall. After identifying them, the police waited till the completion of the movie and ensured that the two accused had not walked out from the theatre yet. When the film was over and the crowd started coming out, the police team identified and caught the duo and took them to the station,” said an officer investigating the case.

Both the boys, who are 14 years old, are residents of Jayanagar 1st Block. One mobile phone that was used to film the women in the washroom, has been recovered and sent for analysis.

The Kalasipalya police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating it.