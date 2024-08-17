Bengaluru’s burgeoning craft beer revolution

BENGALURU: Often called the ‘Pub City of India’ due to the proliferation of pubs offering beer on tap that mushroomed three-four decades ago, Bengaluru is now also gaining recognition for its burgeoning craft beer culture. Several brewpubs and microbreweries have emerged, offering fantastic options to their customers.
Bengaluru’s tap beer scene caters to everyone, sometimes leaving people spoiled for choice and unsure of what to order. To help with that, I’ve explained the characteristics of popular brews available in the market so that anyone venturing into the exciting world of craft beers can have some idea of what to experiment with.
Ale
Ales are brewed with top-fermenting yeast at warmer temperatures, resulting in a range of fruity and complex flavours. They are generally more robust and can vary from pale and hoppy to dark and malty.
Lager
Lagers are brewed with bottom-fermenting yeast at cooler temperatures. They are usually light, crisp, and refreshing, with a mild flavour profile.
Wheat Beer
Wheat beers are top-fermented and brewed with a significant proportion of wheat in addition to barley. Originating in Bavaria, wheat beers are typically light in colour, low in alcohol content, and can be either cloudy or clear in appearance. They tend to lack bitterness, making them easy to drink. Popular wheat beers include Weizen from Germany, Witbier from Belgium, and Biere Blanche (White Beer in French) from France.
Stout
Stouts are dark beers made with roasted malts or barley, giving them a rich, creamy texture and flavours of coffee, chocolate, or caramel.
India Pale Ale (IPA)
IPAs are known for their strong hop bitterness and higher alcohol content. They can range from floral and fruity to piney and resinous, making them a bold choice for adventurous drinkers.
Seasonal Beers
In addition to regular brews, most breweries offer a selection of their brewmaster’s seasonal creations, highlighting the flavours of different seasons. At Uru, for instance, the lineup includes refreshing options like tropical saison beer and mango ale, as well as a juicy pale ale, all designed to tantalise the taste buds.
Each seasonal brew is crafted with fresh ingredients, ensuring that every sip reflects the essence of the season. From the fruity notes of summer to the comforting flavours of the monsoon, seasonal brews are a celebration of innovation and creativity. Available on tap, these limited-edition beers entice beer lovers to experience something new each season.