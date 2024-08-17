Bengaluru’s burgeoning craft beer revolution

BENGALURU: Often called the ‘Pub City of India’ due to the proliferation of pubs offering beer on tap that mushroomed three-four decades ago, Bengaluru is now also gaining recognition for its burgeoning craft beer culture. Several brewpubs and microbreweries have emerged, offering fantastic options to their customers.

Bengaluru’s tap beer scene caters to everyone, sometimes leaving people spoiled for choice and unsure of what to order. To help with that, I’ve explained the characteristics of popular brews available in the market so that anyone venturing into the exciting world of craft beers can have some idea of what to experiment with.

Ale

Ales are brewed with top-fermenting yeast at warmer temperatures, resulting in a range of fruity and complex flavours. They are generally more robust and can vary from pale and hoppy to dark and malty.

Lager

Lagers are brewed with bottom-fermenting yeast at cooler temperatures. They are usually light, crisp, and refreshing, with a mild flavour profile.

Wheat Beer

Wheat beers are top-fermented and brewed with a significant proportion of wheat in addition to barley. Originating in Bavaria, wheat beers are typically light in colour, low in alcohol content, and can be either cloudy or clear in appearance. They tend to lack bitterness, making them easy to drink. Popular wheat beers include Weizen from Germany, Witbier from Belgium, and Biere Blanche (White Beer in French) from France.