Dr Shantharam Shetty’s books released

BENGALURU: “A successful doctor knows the importance of morality in the field of medicine, and always ensures a patient’s wellbeing, rights and dignity. Renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr Shantharam Shetty is one such, who contributed a lot in enhancing the confidence among patients.

He is not just humane and always helpful, but also wrote a good number of books in both Kannada and English to spread his knowledge among common people,” said Justice N Santosh Hegde, former Judge, Supreme Court of India and former Lokayukta of Karnataka.

He was speaking at the launch of Dr Shantharam Shetty’s recent book – ‘Cancer - God’s Gift to Me, How I made it - A true story’ here on August 17.

On the occasion, other books titled ‘Yelubu Rogigalu and Yoga’, ‘Vaidya Vruttiya Neeti mattu Tatva’, ‘Molahalli-My Golden Village - My Ancestral Home -Patel’s Doddamane’ were also released.

Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairperson, Manipal Hospitals, and Dr A C Sreeram, Chairman, Mallige Hospital released all the books at the event.