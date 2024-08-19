Hadn’t imagined this in my wildest dreams, says filmmaker Dinesh Shenoy on winning National Award

BENGALURU: Filmmaker Dinesh Shenoy was shooting on St Mark’s Road on Friday when he got the news that the editor of his film Madhyantara is to be honoured for best editing in a non-feature section at the 70th National Film Awards. He immediately called Suresh Urs to share the news. A few minutes later, he got a call from Urs and this time, Shenoy was being congratulated. Initially puzzled, Shenoy later realised that his short had also won big – The best debut film of a director award.

Having been an ad and corporate filmmaker since his late 20s, Shenoy took a turn towards cinema in his 50s with Madhyantara. But he reveals that it was never supposed to be a short film. “I actually wanted to make a feature-length film. I have been doing ad and corporate films and made this short film as a different way to pitch my idea to producers, more like to convince them that I could work with a feature-film format,” shares the 56-year-old, adding that getting a National Film Award for his effort was never really on his mind. “I hadn’t imagined this [winning] in my wildest dreams,” he says. However, he still hopes he can turn it into a feature film when he finds a producer who believes in the project.

Set in Bengaluru of the ’80s, Madhyantara, which translates to intermission, is the director’s ode to Kannada movies and the people who work passionately on them. The genesis of the story began during the Covid-induced lockdown when Shenoy came across interviews with technicians and a producer who worked in the Kannada film industry.