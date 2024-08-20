BBMP fixes only 155 of 2,300 potholes in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The BBMP, which is always criticised for unfilled potholes in the city, has reported 2,302 craters in the city as on August 19.

Of these, only 155 potholes have been filled, officials said. The potholes will be filled only after the rain stops and that too, it will be a temporary job using cold mix only at some places, they added.

The BBMP has its own plant to supply aggregators and the potholes are being fixed based on urgency. Bengaluru South and Mahadevapura zone had the highest number of complaints, as per data gathered from the Road Infrastructure Department and Pothole Attention mobile app, they added.

“Complaints have been registered about 476 potholes in South Zone, 465 in Mahadevapura and 309 from other places. As a large number of heavy vehicles move on roads in these areas on the outskirts, the damage to the stretches is more. That is why the complaints too are more,” said an official. Along some stretches, potholes have cropped up because of works carried out by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom). Officials of these departments have been asked to fix the potholes.

Rain slowing work

The annual maintenance, given to contractors, covers pothole fixing too. But the work is slow because of continuous rain, the officials added.

Some stretches are covered under the defective liability period, in which contractors fill potholes and fix roads only if they are damaged under the contract, which is valid for three to five years.

“Of over 2,000 complaints, 259 have been rejected as they are of the same potholes. All major and arterial roads will not face the problem of potholes in future as they will be taken up for white topping at Rs 1,800 crore. 150 km length or roads will be covered,” the official said.

OFFICIALS TOLD TO MITIGATE FLOODING DURING RAIN

Following heavy rain over the last few days leading to water-logging and flooding of city roads, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath directed officials to address issues like rainwater stagnation and blockages to ensure free flow of water into small drains and Rajakaluves. He suggested that rainwater stagnation and blockages should be surveyed and listed in the respective zones and be rectified immediately. “Silt and garbage accumulation and others should be prevented from entering drains,” Girinath said.