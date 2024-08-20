Bengaluru Metro officials caught napping as queue spills onto street at Peenya Industry station

BENGALURU: With the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announcing at the last minute (on Monday) that Green Line operations would be shut from Peenya Industry station up to Nagasandra on Tuesday to facilitate signalling tests for an upcoming line, it was a sheer nightmare for hundreds of commuters during peak morning and evening hours. With trains originating from Peenya Industry at 5 am, commuters who usually boarded at Nagasandra, Jalahahalli and Dasarahalli landed here to take their train causing the station to burst at its seams. The queue to enter the station was lining up on the Tumakuru Main Road.

The poor preparedness of BMRCL added to the agony. Parking was completely full and commuters who came by vehicles opted to ride till the next station, Peenya. Instead of opening both the entries to manage the crowd, BMRCL continued with its regular single entry only.

Among the sufferers was Rajath, an assistant manager at a private firm. He boards his train daily at Nagasandra station and commutes till Trinity Circle. “The minute I reached Peenya Industry around 8 am, I knew I was in trouble. I found a parking space with much difficulty. While waiting in the queue, I saw one person scanning all baggage and knew it would take very long. I took my vehicle and decided to go to Peenya and board my train from there. I found space there to park,” he told TNIE.

The commuter added that many were not aware of the partial closure of train operations. "BMRCL should have made an announcement on board trains and platforms about it at least yesterday. A notice should have been pasted outside stations too announcing it. This is very poor communication from their part," he said.