Maximising minimalism

BENGALURU: Ever wondered if a dining table could double as a minimalistic wall art or if a coffee table could transform into a workstation? As space becomes premium, residents are getting creative, showing that small doesn’t have to mean cramped.
Prachi Somani, an interior designer, explains, “Modern lifestyle and smaller nuclear households are leading people to prefer compact homes that require less upkeep.” Ananya Jois, an architect and interior designer, concurs, noting, “Nobody prefers small spaces but because the cost per square foot is shooting up in Bengaluru, builders are offering smaller homes to make them affordable.”
This shift is influencing home designs. Open floor plans, minimalist aesthetics, and custom-built furniture are on the rise as they enhance functionality while maintaining a sense of openness. Jois observes, “Since Covid, people now seek multifunctional spaces, like bedrooms that double as play areas.”
Making every inch count
Space-saving solutions are crucial for optimising compact homes. Interior designer Roopa Rajgopal highlights, “A well-planned space with accurate storage and minimalistic sustainable choices can be one of the easiest ways to maximise the utility of smaller homes.” Jois adds, “Murphy beds and sofa-cum-beds, are being used for daily purposes because they free up space.”
Vinay Ananth, a tech writer who recently moved with his wife, shares, “When we first saw the house, we loved it, but our second thought was that it was small.” They wanted to make the space feel larger while retaining functionalities, like a dining area. With help from Jois, they decided on an innovative dining table mounted on the wall.
Similarly, Aakanksha Dhawan Gupta and Vikas Gupta, who recently settled in Bengaluru, opted for a smaller space in Whitefield. “Coming from Mumbai, we are used to houses that have limited carpet area, but we also like open spaces. So, the space-saving furniture gives us more open space,” shares Vikas. Amongst some of their design choices is an expandable dining table that serves as a two-seater for everyday use but can expand to accommodate up to six guests.
Illusion of space
Lighting and colour play are key to making small spaces feel larger. Somani notes, “Light colours, such as whites, pastels, and light neutrals, reflect more light, creating an airy and open feel. Cool tones like blues and greens can make walls seem to recede, enhancing the sense of spaciousness.” She also suggests adding mirrors and using floor-to-ceiling curtains, as they make a space look bigger and more luxurious.
Adding personality
Rajgopal emphasises the importance of personalised touches. “The choices one takes in the making of a home is a blend of one’s personality.” Adding to this Somani shares, “Playful accents like a vintage clock, a statement chair in a vivid hue, or a whimsical bookshelf, all of which can turn a compact area into a charming, personalised retreat.”