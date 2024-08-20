Maximising minimalism

BENGALURU: Ever wondered if a dining table could double as a minimalistic wall art or if a coffee table could transform into a workstation? As space becomes premium, residents are getting creative, showing that small doesn’t have to mean cramped.

Prachi Somani, an interior designer, explains, “Modern lifestyle and smaller nuclear households are leading people to prefer compact homes that require less upkeep.” Ananya Jois, an architect and interior designer, concurs, noting, “Nobody prefers small spaces but because the cost per square foot is shooting up in Bengaluru, builders are offering smaller homes to make them affordable.”

This shift is influencing home designs. Open floor plans, minimalist aesthetics, and custom-built furniture are on the rise as they enhance functionality while maintaining a sense of openness. Jois observes, “Since Covid, people now seek multifunctional spaces, like bedrooms that double as play areas.”

Making every inch count

Space-saving solutions are crucial for optimising compact homes. Interior designer Roopa Rajgopal highlights, “A well-planned space with accurate storage and minimalistic sustainable choices can be one of the easiest ways to maximise the utility of smaller homes.” Jois adds, “Murphy beds and sofa-cum-beds, are being used for daily purposes because they free up space.”