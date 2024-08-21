New age machismo

BENGALURU: Men don’t cry. They protect and serve, respect and honour. Occasionally, they might be allowed to let a tear escape in solitude, but under no circumstances can they cry, express, or nurture. But what happens to these bottled-up emotions? They often turn into rage, perpetuating a cycle of violence and abuse that harms both men and women across generations.

In a world that constantly pressures men to disconnect from their emotions and sense of self, Sahil Raina began organising therapeutic circles to build a community that encourages men to express themselves. “Why I started this is because, through my own experience, I realised that many aspects of my masculine nature didn’t feel safe for me to embrace,” says Raina, a wellness practitioner.

“We try to understand where these aspects come from – what is often referred to as the masculine shadow – the need to dominate, the outbursts of anger, and an unhealthy relationship with power. I realised that my inability to express myself emotionally and be vulnerable was a generational pattern common among most men.”

The sessions explore various themes and worldviews, including archetypes like the warrior in relation to masculinity. “We tend to think of a warrior as someone who is strong and cannot feel fear, but we explore how to redefine the warrior as someone who is willing to embrace his vulnerability and learn that underneath this display of strength, there lies a scared child waiting to be held,” he adds.