Bengaluru's Sci560 exhibition reveals city's scientific evolution

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is much more than just a hub for IT giants and startups; it’s a city with a rich scientific heritage spanning over a century, shaping its identity as India’s premier science and technology city. Starting Saturday, Science Gallery Bengaluru is inviting the public to explore this legacy through its latest flagship exhibition, Sci560. Running until the end of the year, the exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the city’s transformation from a serene garden city to a bustling industrial, military, and IT powerhouse.
Jahnavi Phalkey, director of Science Gallery Bengaluru, explains that Sci560 explores the ‘long 20th century,’ beginning in the late 19th century and extending into the present. “We aim to unravel the various layers of Bengaluru’s evolution into the city it is today,” she says. This transformation is illustrated through a series of thoughtfully-curated exhibits, borrowed from the city’s premier scientific institutions.
A central theme of the exhibition is Bengaluru’s identity as a ‘military-industrial-academic complex,’ a concept that Phalkey finds particularly fitting. Drawing a parallel with Silicon Valley, she notes, “The history of Silicon Valley is often described as a ‘blue sky metropolis,’ reflecting both visionary thinking and the aerospace industry.
Many of these elements also apply to Bengaluru in its own unique way. The exhibition’s primary focus is to explore what makes Bengaluru a military-industrial-academic complex. Over the years, these elements have become deeply embedded in the city’s fabric.”
Gayatri Manu, senior programme associate at Science Gallery Bengaluru, highlights how the exhibits showcase the city’s diverse scientific contributions. “One of the key exhibits is the HAL HT-2, the Hindustan Trainer 2 aircraft, which was India’s first domestically-designed and developed aircraft – a significant milestone achieved in 1951,” she says.
“The idea originated from a professor at IISc, the manufacturing was carried out in Bengaluru at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), one of the first major public sector undertakings post-Independence, and the aircraft served the Indian Air Force for nearly three decades. This story exemplifies how industry, military, and academia collaborated to advance scientific research in India, a crucial narrative we wanted to highlight.”
Another fascinating exhibit is the Bangalore Torpedo, developed in the early 20th century with origins in the weaponry devised during Tipu Sultan’s reign.
Throughout its duration, Sci560 will be accompanied by a variety of workshops, lectures, and live experiments, offering visitors opportunities to engage directly with the scientific concepts on display. These programmes are designed to be highly interactive, encouraging visitors not just to observe but also to participate in the scientific process.
(Sci560 opens on Aug 24 at Science Gallery Bengaluru, Bellary Rd and runs through Dec 31. For more info, visit bengaluru.sciencegallery.com)