Bengaluru's Sci560 exhibition reveals city's scientific evolution

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is much more than just a hub for IT giants and startups; it’s a city with a rich scientific heritage spanning over a century, shaping its identity as India’s premier science and technology city. Starting Saturday, Science Gallery Bengaluru is inviting the public to explore this legacy through its latest flagship exhibition, Sci560. Running until the end of the year, the exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the city’s transformation from a serene garden city to a bustling industrial, military, and IT powerhouse.

Jahnavi Phalkey, director of Science Gallery Bengaluru, explains that Sci560 explores the ‘long 20th century,’ beginning in the late 19th century and extending into the present. “We aim to unravel the various layers of Bengaluru’s evolution into the city it is today,” she says. This transformation is illustrated through a series of thoughtfully-curated exhibits, borrowed from the city’s premier scientific institutions.

A central theme of the exhibition is Bengaluru’s identity as a ‘military-industrial-academic complex,’ a concept that Phalkey finds particularly fitting. Drawing a parallel with Silicon Valley, she notes, “The history of Silicon Valley is often described as a ‘blue sky metropolis,’ reflecting both visionary thinking and the aerospace industry.

Many of these elements also apply to Bengaluru in its own unique way. The exhibition’s primary focus is to explore what makes Bengaluru a military-industrial-academic complex. Over the years, these elements have become deeply embedded in the city’s fabric.”