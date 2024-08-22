Man dies in swimming pool at Best Club, Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 41-year-old man died while swimming in a pool at Best Club in Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station limits on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Dayananda, a resident of an apartment in Gottigere and a private company employee.

The police stated that on Monday evening, Dayananda went to swim with his friends, who are residents in the same apartment. After about 10 minutes of swimming, he lost consciousness in the pool and his friends rushed him to a nearby hospital and informed his wife of the situation.

The doctors declared him dead at the hospital. As his wife is suspecting foul play behind the death, the police have registered a case of unnatural death, and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further investigations are on.

TWO BROTHERS DROWN IN POND

Bengaluru: Two brothers drowned in a pond at Sondekoppa near Nelamangala on Tuesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Ambareesh (9), a III-standard student, and Santhosh (7), a II-standard student. Both were residents of BK Nagar, hailing from Kalaburagi. Their parents are construction workers. The police said that around 4.30 pm, the two brothers went to the pond in Sondekoppa to relieve themselves, but due to the slippery edge, they fell into the pond and drowned. A passerby alerted the police, after which the fire and emergency service personnel rushed to the spot. After an operation for about an hour, the bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem. The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case of unnatural death.