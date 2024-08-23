Cab fares from KIA to Bengaluru city increased amid new agreement

BENGALURU: In a move effected quietly, cab aggregators operating from KIA to the city recently increased fares to be paid by flyers. This is due to a new agreement effected between Ola and Uber, and BIAL.

An airport source said, “The previous three-year agreement with cab providers has expired. We floated a new tender to award the contract, which works out costlier for cab operators, hence, they effected an increase in fares.”

The airport pick-up fee charged by BIAL for Uber has increased from Rs 187.62 to Rs 260.78, reveal multiple cab bills posted on X by flyers. The increase in the case of Ola is not clear. The hike has been passed on to passengers, but no one is sure about the date it was hiked.

An Uber spokesperson said the aggregator does not benefit from higher fares collected from flyers. “For all airport trips on Uber, a pickup fee is charged as part of our commercial agreement with airports. This fee is passed on to the airport operator. Uber does not retain these charges,” she said. “The estimated fare for any trip, inclusive of our commission and applicable taxes, is shown at the time of booking.”