Karnataka: Cauvery stage V project set to be commissioned by August-end

BENGALURU: With pre-commissioning work on Cauvery Stage V showing good results, and homes as far as Harohalli in Bengaluru South getting water, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman V Ramprasat Manohar said Stage V will be commissioned by August-end.

“All work for Cauvery Stage V is complete and the board has successfully pre-commissioned it. There are some departmental procedures. The project will be fully commissioned by August-end or first week of September,” said Manohar. With this, Bengaluru will get an additional 775MLD (million litres per day).

Kochu Shankar, from Trinity Enclave Residents Welfare Association in the east end of Bengaluru, said only after water reaches their taps will there be a real celebration. “We have to keep our fingers crossed as BWSSB’s East End pipeline trunk ends in Horamavu ward, which is in the outer periphery, we are not sure whether water will be supplied regularly,” said Shankar.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar and BWSSB officials on Thursday said the campaign ‘Cauvery water at your doorstep’, a campaign to supply water and recharge underground water through rainwater harvesting, launched on Thursday, stressed that water supply to Bengaluru will be taken care of. At present, BWSSB supplies 1450 MLD water to Bengaluru. With the city rapidly expanding and many villages getting merged, the officials and experts say, the board will have an uphill task during summer in case there is any fluctuation.