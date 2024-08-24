Bengaluru: Chain snatcher drags elderly woman for 20m, leaves her hurt

BENGALURU: A 73-year-old woman had to undergo a surgery after she fractured her left hand when a chain snatcher dragged her for almost 20 metres in Kengeri.

The incident happened in front of her house on 6th main road, 7th Cross, Kengeri Satellite Town, last Saturday.

Muddamma was taking a stroll around 9.40 pm when an unidentified man approached her asking for an address. When Muddamma was guiding him, the accused tried to snatch the gold chain she was wearing. But Mudamma held on to her chain even as the accused dragged her for 20 metres. He managed to snatch her chain worth Rs 3.5 lakh and escaped with his associate, who was waiting for him on a motorcycle near the spot.

Muddamma not only fractured her left hand, but also suffered a deep cut on her forehead when she fell on the road.

“After the incident, my mother walked back home with bleeding injuries on her forehead and left hand. We immediately shifted her to a nearby hospital where she underwent the surgery. She also had three stitches on her forehead. Nobody was on the road when the incident occurred,” C Suresh, Mudamma’s son, told TNIE.

After Mudamma was taken to the hospital, the staff there alerted the police as it was a medico legal case. “We have recorded the statements of the elderly woman. We have analysed the CCTV footage from the vicinity and have obtained some clues,” said a police officer.