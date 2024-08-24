PG owners want a relook at new rules in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The recent guidelines issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the running of paying guest (PG) accommodations have raised concern among owners of such establishments.

The PG Owners’ Welfare Association contended that the decision to keep 70 sqft space per person and a limit on the number of inmates will lead to high rentals that will put many customers at a disadvantage. They are now planning to appeal to the civic body to take a relook at the guidelines.

Association president Arun Kumar said customers, mainly poor students from rural areas and other states, generally pay Rs 5,000 a month for a small room and three meals, and the Palike’s move will force PG owners to increase the space and charge more, which may lead to losses as well.

“Many homeowners have converted their houses into PGs for their livelihood. They may find it difficult to hire two round-the-clock staff as their earnings will go towards the salaries of the employees. A site measuring 30x40 sqft can accommodate 40 inmates. This accommodation may also have about 12 bathrooms. PG owners also bear the cost of food, power, and water bills, as well as maintenance. Guidelines like 70 sqft area per person, having a backup of CCTV footage for 90 days instead of 30 days, and having an employee 24x7 will impact the business of small-time owners, and many will be forced to shut down,” said Kumar.

Association general secretary Chandrashekhar DS said students and job seekers opt for PGs as many government accommodations like hostels may not have sufficient space and may not prefer the food.

“In government hostels, fees and security deposits have to be paid annually, whereas in PGs, an advance for a month is enough, and inmates can shift whenever they want. This is affordable. The rules will be a bane to poor students,” said Chandrashekhar.

The association is planning to take a delegation of PG owners soon to meet the BBMP Chief Commissioner and City Police Commissioner to seek their intervention in the matter.