Bengaluru Science gallery hosts Sci560 expo

BENGALURU: To cultivate a strong connection between the people, and the research institutions in Bengaluru, Science Gallery Bengaluru (SGB) unveiled a new exhibition titled ‘Sci560’ highlighting Bengaluru’s role as India’s leading military-industrial-academic hub. Minister for Science and Technology NS Boseraju inaugurated Sci560 on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Boseraju highlighted the exhibition’s significance, stating that it is not just a chronicle of past achievements but a reminder of the power of scientific research to shape our future.

Through a series of curated exhibits, Sci560 aims to foster cultural conversations around research, by showcasing pivotal scientific milestones that have shaped the city. Key exhibits include the historical Kolar Gold Fields neutrino experiments, the ‘Bheja Fry’ brain experiment, the Bangalore Torpedo developed by Madras Engineer Group, and three generations of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), alongside old-fashioned ballot box.

The exhibition is designed as a hybrid experience, with public programs scheduled every weekend. The opening weekend will feature a quiz titled ‘Bangalore Bytes’ guided walkthroughs in Kannada and English, and a public lecture on ‘Map is not the territory.’

The exhibition is a collaborative effort between ten institutions and SGB. The name ‘Sci560’ reflects Bengaluru’s pin code prefix, 560, combined with ‘sci’ to emphasize the exhibition’s focus on science. The exhibition is also a tribute to the city’s scientific past and future exploring and innovating.