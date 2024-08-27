Scrapped BMTC bus now a mobile canteen

BENGALURU: The technical staff of the BMTC have converted a scrapped bus into a mobile canteen that can be stationed at any bus depot. A BMTC store bus belonging to the North Division, which had covered a distance of 10.64 lakh km, has been ingeniously converted into a ‘Bhojana Bandi’ (mobile canteen) by the technical and running staff of Dasanapura’s Central Workshop-4.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy appreciated the staff for their effort. The mobile canteen concept was created with a vision to provide a comfortable space for dining in new depots and bus stations that lack dedicated canteen facilities.

The mobile canteen is named ‘Come, Sit, We’ll Have Food Together’, and stands as a testament to the creativity and hardwork of the technical staff, said a release. The canteen has seating, fans for ventilation, and also a wash basin and drinking water facilities.