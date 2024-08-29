The Future of diabetes care

BENGALURU: A continuous glucose monitor (CGM) is a device that allows for real-time monitoring of blood glucose levels, which is a substantial advance over older approaches that need periodic finger pricks. This technology is advantageous for diabetics, including those with type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes, as it provides a comprehensive understanding of glucose changes throughout the day.
Continuous Glucose Monitoring is primarily designed for individuals with diabetes, but it can also be used by non-diabetics in certain circumstances. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts can benefit from CGM to optimise their performance and recovery, while individuals with hypoglycemia unawareness can use it to detect and prevent low blood sugar episodes. CGM is also valuable for research studies and for monitoring blood sugar levels in people with certain medical conditions.
Who benefits from CGM?
CGM can be used for real-time glucose monitoring, alarms for high/low glucose levels, and reviewing glucose trends. It is beneficial for people with:
Type 1 Diabetes: All individuals with Type 1 diabetes, regardless of age, are recommended to use CGM.
Type 2 Diabetes: CGM is recommended for adults with Type 2 diabetes who are on intensive insulin therapy, such as multiple daily injections or insulin pump therapy.
Individuals with Type 2 diabetes who have had severe hypoglycemia or are unaware of their low blood sugar levels.
CGM is also recommended for women with pre-existing diabetes or gestational diabetes who are on insulin therapy, hypoglycaemic patients and patients with considerable glycaemic variability; it is also recommended to adjust insulin therapy including dosage and timing.
CGM vs traditional monitors
CGM offers significant advantages over traditional glucose monitoring, but both methods have their own strengths and weaknesses.
CGM provides real-time data on blood sugar levels, reducing the need for frequent finger pricks and allowing for more informed decision-making. However, CGM can be expensive and may require regulation with finger pricks. Traditional glucose monitoring is often affordable and simple to use, but it can be inconvenient and may miss important blood sugar fluctuations.
Advantages of CGM
CGM systems provide reading at regular intervals which keeps patient updated and it plays a key role in making informed decisions about their medications and avoiding any risk or health implications.
These systems can also update users on low blood sugar levels, which prevents hypoglycemic episodes. Regular monitoring helps patients to make lifestyle iterations and keep blood sugar under control, which helps with the overall quality of life for individuals with diabetes.
Disadvantages of CGM
CGM systems can be expensive, and many require occasional calibration with finger pricks, which can be inconvenient. Some individuals may also experience skin irritation or discomfort from the sensor. The constant stream of data from CGM can be overwhelming for some users, especially those who are new to the technology. While CGM systems are generally accurate, there can be occasional discrepancies between CGM readings and finger prick measurements.
When to consider CGM
CGM is often advisable for Type 1 diabetics to monitor regular insulin dosage and avoid hypoglycaemia. It can also benefit Type 2 diabetics who at times find it challenging to maintain blood sugar who are at high risk of hypoglycaemia.
CGM is also beneficial during pregnancy which can help prevent and/or manage gestational diabetes and prevent complications. The best approach for managing diabetes may involve a combination of both methods, customized to individual needs and preferences, one should consult a diabetologist to determine the best approach.
Disclaimer
The information provided on this page is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the help of a medical professional regarding any health condition.
(The writer is consultant - endocrinology, Aster CMI Hospital)