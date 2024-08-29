The Future of diabetes care

BENGALURU: A continuous glucose monitor (CGM) is a device that allows for real-time monitoring of blood glucose levels, which is a substantial advance over older approaches that need periodic finger pricks. This technology is advantageous for diabetics, including those with type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes, as it provides a comprehensive understanding of glucose changes throughout the day.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring is primarily designed for individuals with diabetes, but it can also be used by non-diabetics in certain circumstances. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts can benefit from CGM to optimise their performance and recovery, while individuals with hypoglycemia unawareness can use it to detect and prevent low blood sugar episodes. CGM is also valuable for research studies and for monitoring blood sugar levels in people with certain medical conditions.

Who benefits from CGM?

CGM can be used for real-time glucose monitoring, alarms for high/low glucose levels, and reviewing glucose trends. It is beneficial for people with:

Type 1 Diabetes: All individuals with Type 1 diabetes, regardless of age, are recommended to use CGM.

Type 2 Diabetes: CGM is recommended for adults with Type 2 diabetes who are on intensive insulin therapy, such as multiple daily injections or insulin pump therapy.

Individuals with Type 2 diabetes who have had severe hypoglycemia or are unaware of their low blood sugar levels.

CGM is also recommended for women with pre-existing diabetes or gestational diabetes who are on insulin therapy, hypoglycaemic patients and patients with considerable glycaemic variability; it is also recommended to adjust insulin therapy including dosage and timing.