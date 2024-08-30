Flyover work halted due to BBMP's non-cooperation, claims contractor

BENGALURU: Hardly three weeks after resuming work on the much delayed 2.5 km Ejipura flyover, workers of the new agency BSCPL Infrastructure Limited that is working on the Ejipura flyover, are finding it difficult to carry out the work, and are claiming that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is being non-cooperative.

The workers at the site said that the BBMP has not handed over 50 segments lying at the Sakalavara casting plant near Bannerghatta Road to the agency. Despite reminders, the Palike has also not yet paid them for the work done in May, which amounts to Rs 7.01 crores. The agency has asked over 135 workers to resume the flyover work.

The agency also alleged that as per the agreement, Engineers form the Palike Project department visited a plant in Kolkata, to check the bearings that would be used for the pillar works on the flyover. Materials worth a few crores have already arrived in Bengaluru, and yet, the BBMP is not cooperating and clearing the bills, the agency alleged.

“The agency has billed Rs 11.5 crores for work carried so far, in addition to the pending bills for the month of May. In all, Rs 18 crores is due, and since the BBMP in not co-operating with clearing the bills, the work will be affected,” said a senior engineer from BSCPL. The engineer also said that the BBMP is also yet to pay rentals of over Rs 1.28 crores to the land owner Vinay Babu Reddy at Sakalavara, where 69 segments laid by the previous agency - Simplex are lying. “If these segments are handed over to us, work can be resumed,” he added.